The Count Basie Center for the Arts Asks Community to Showcase Talents

The Count Basie Center for the Arts is determined to continue to inspire, educate, and entertain during this time.

ARTS MADNESS is an online tournament and talent show for any performers between the ages of 10 and above. They are asking for one-minute videos showcasing talents such as playing violin, singing, comedy, performing a musical theatre piece, the greatest hit of a local band, an electric guitar lick, ect.

The Count Basie Center for the Arts have made it clear that there is no limit when it comes to what talents that can and should be shown.

Starting on Friday, they will move the 32 best videos into bracket form and let the public vote online!

The people at the Count Basie Center for the Arts hopes that ARTS MADNESS will inspire the community and continue to bring people together during this time of uncertainty.