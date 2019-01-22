The Cheesecake Factory Released A Pudding Line

BRB heading to the supermarket.

The Cheesecake Factory’s cheesecake is so delicious, sometimes you just wish that savory taste was in a to go cup. Well… it can!

The chain just released At Home puddling line sold at local grocery stores. There are four flavors; Vanilla Fudge Duet, Chocolate Black-Out, Salted Caramel Delight, and Cake Batter Strawberry Royale.

The puddling is sold in packs of two and will be located in the refrigerated section.