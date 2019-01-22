The Cheesecake Factory Released A Pudding Line
BRB heading to the supermarket.
The Cheesecake Factory’s cheesecake is so delicious, sometimes you just wish that savory taste was in a to go cup. Well… it can!
The chain just released At Home puddling line sold at local grocery stores. There are four flavors; Vanilla Fudge Duet, Chocolate Black-Out, Salted Caramel Delight, and Cake Batter Strawberry Royale.
The puddling is sold in packs of two and will be located in the refrigerated section.
View this post on Instagram
New (to me) The Cheesecake Factory At Home Decadent Desserts Line. 4 flavors available (swipe).. I only found these 2. Ok so I’m not so smart nor a label reader. Besides seeing the word “new”. I dove into these fully expecting them to be Cheesecake desserts. 🤦🏼♀️. Nope- these are pudding desserts. Cake Batter and Strawberry was ok. Didn’t taste much cake batter flavor tho. The Salted Caramel Delight? 💯 My cup was empty before you could say Cheese….cake. A bit pricey- about $4 for 2 cups. Ultra smooth with plenty of goodness on the bottom. I recommend you try at least one. ( like the salted caramel 🤣). FOUND IN WALMART. #cheesecakefactory #thecheesecakefactory #thecheesecakefactoryathome #cheesecakefactirydecadentdesserts #nocheesecake #lakeviewfarms #walmart #pudding #notasnackpack #decadent #decadentdesserts #caramel #junkfood