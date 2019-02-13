The Chainsmokers Announce Arena Tour With 5 Seconds of Summer

What a line up!

The Chainsmokers are hitting the road this fall with special guests 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella.

The 41 city ‘World War Joy” tour kicks off September 25th in Cincinnati with a stop at the Barclays Center on October 17th.

5 Seconds of Summer were just featured on The Chainsmokers latest single “Who Do You Love.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10AM here.

Tour Dates

Sep. 25 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena

Sep. 27 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sep. 28 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Sep. 29 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

Oct. 03 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 04 Chicago, IL United Center

Oct. 05 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 08 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 09 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Oct. 11 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 12 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Oct. 13 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Oct. 15 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Oct. 17 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Oct. 20 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 22 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Oct. 24 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

Oct. 25 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Oct. 26 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Oct. 29 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Oct. 31 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Nov. 01 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

Nov. 02 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Nov. 06 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Nov. 07 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Nov. 08 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Nov. 09 Madison, WI Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

Nov. 12 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Nov. 14 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

Nov. 15 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Nov. 16 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

Nov. 19 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Nov. 21 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

Nov. 23 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Nov. 24 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

Nov. 26 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Nov. 29 San Francisco, CA TBA

Dec. 01 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Dec. 03 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Dec. 05 Portland, OR Moda Center

Dec. 06 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena