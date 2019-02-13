The Chainsmokers Announce Arena Tour With 5 Seconds of Summer
What a line up!
The Chainsmokers are hitting the road this fall with special guests 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella.
The 41 city ‘World War Joy” tour kicks off September 25th in Cincinnati with a stop at the Barclays Center on October 17th.
5 Seconds of Summer were just featured on The Chainsmokers latest single “Who Do You Love.”
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10AM here.
Tour Dates
Sep. 25 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena
Sep. 27 Boston, MA TD Garden
Sep. 28 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Sep. 29 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center
Oct. 03 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 04 Chicago, IL United Center
Oct. 05 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 08 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 09 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Oct. 11 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 12 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Oct. 13 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Oct. 15 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Oct. 17 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Oct. 20 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 22 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Oct. 24 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
Oct. 25 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Oct. 26 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Oct. 29 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Oct. 31 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Nov. 01 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
Nov. 02 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Nov. 06 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Nov. 07 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Nov. 08 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Nov. 09 Madison, WI Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
Nov. 12 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Nov. 14 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
Nov. 15 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Nov. 16 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
Nov. 19 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Nov. 21 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Nov. 23 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Nov. 24 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
Nov. 26 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Nov. 29 San Francisco, CA TBA
Dec. 01 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Dec. 03 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Dec. 05 Portland, OR Moda Center
Dec. 06 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena