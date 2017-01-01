b985radio.com

The Jersey Shore's Number One Hit Music Station

Text Connect Calendar

BADGE-title

Text the Keyword  of the Day to 60980!

B98.5 is giving you the chance to win $98 toward a 2017 season badge to the beach of your choice each and every weekday in the months of May & June.  All you have to do is text the keyword of the day to 60980 and you are in to win!

Text the keyword of the day to 60980!  Text connect is free standard message a data rates apply.

5/1
SAND		 5/2
SUN		 5/3
BEACH		 5/4
LOTION		 5/5
SURF
SUN-200X200 BEACH-200X200 LOTION-200X200 SURF-200X200
5/8
BEACH		 5/9
LOTION		 5/10
SURF		 5/11
SAND		 5/12
SUN
BEACH-200X200 LOTION-200X200 SURF-200X200 SAND-200X200 SUN-200X200
5/15
LOTION		 5/16
BEACH		 5/17
SUN		 5/18
SURF		 5/19
SAND
LOTION-200X200 BEACH-200X200 SUN-200X200 SURF-200X200 SAND-200X200
5/22
SUN		 5/23
SURF		 5/24
LOTION		 5/25
SAND		 5/26
BEACH
SUN-200X200 SURF-200X200 LOTION-200X200 SAND-200X200 BEACH-200X200
5/29
SAND		 5/30
LOTION		 5/31
BEACH
SAND-200X200 LOTION-200X200 BEACH-200X200
Studio Line
732-774-3529
Studio Offices
2355 West Bangs Ave.
Neptune, NJ 07753
Follow Us On Social
@theb985
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Employment
Rules & Regulations
Privacy Policy
Contact