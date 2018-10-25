Target Now Offering Free 2-Day Shipping For All Buyers

The battle with Amazon and Walmart is a on.

Target is giving the gift of free shipping for the holidays. The company announced they are launching free 2-day shipping with no minimum purchase for the thousands of items they offer.

As of how, this is just a holiday perk that is scheduled to run November 1st through December 22nd.

This free shipping option was only available to Target REDcard holders, who also get an extra 5% off purchases.

You know where I’ll be doing some holiday shopping.