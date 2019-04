This needs to roll out in NJ ASAP.

Donuts are a trendy dessert and Taco Bell is jumping on it. The fast-food chain announced they will be adding $1 Churro Donuts to its breakfast menu for a limited-time tests run.

It’s “everything you know and love about a churro in the shape of a donut,” Taco Bell said in a statement.

The catch is that they are only being tested in Kansas City, Missouri, but there is a chance they will roll out nationwide.