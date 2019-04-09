Study: Baseball Home Plate Umpires Are Wrong 20% Of The Time

Baseball players and coaches may have a right to complain to the umpires.

A new study out of Boston University analyzed nearly four million pitches in Major League Baseball over the last 11 seasons. They found that umpires got ball and strike calls wrong at least 20 percent of the time. Veteran umpires with more experience had higher error rates than the younger, less experienced ones.

In order to make more accurate calls, the lead researcher suggested that umpires wear an earpiece that patches them to a control center that would provide real time ball and strike information. This would keep the traditional part of having an umpire sign the calls with very accurate calls.

Even though the MLB has introduced instate replay, it’s not used for calling balls and strikes.