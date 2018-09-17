Students, teachers and parents can help to fight hunger in Monmouth & Ocean counties. Students in grades PreK through College are asked to help those less fortunate during the 2018 Holiday Season.

Here's How it Works:

Beginning in September, schools will sign up in order to participate in the challenge. They will then collect food from October thru late November. Awards will be given to the top earning schools and your school could earn the 2018 Holiday Hunger Challenge Champion Trophy! This season, let's all work together to make a difference to help fight hunger in our community!

Register your school today at: StudentsChangeHunger.org