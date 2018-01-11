Stockton will be offering a Distillery Training Seminar

If you’re interested in owning and running your own distillery this is for you.

Stockton University Office of Continuing Studies is offering a five-day program in Distillery Training for distillery owners and operators, industry professionals and those looking start or further their career in the industry.

The training will provide hands-on experience in this fast growing market! Industry leaders will share information on topics ranging from state legislation to classic cocktail mixing techniques, Distilling 101, recipe development, TIPS, and marketing.

The program will be held Jan. 22 through Jan. 26 from 9am to 5pm at the Little Water Distillery, Unit B, 807 Baltic Avenue in Atlantic City.

The class size is limited and cost $2,975.

Register Here.