A ‘Star Wars’ and ‘High School Musical’ TV Show is in the works

As we already know, Disney is launching its very own streaming service and they just announced some of the original projects they are working on.

Get ready because they are creating a Star Wars and High School Musical TV series!!

Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO, Bob Iger, shared the exciting news. BUT, we will have to wait until 2019 when the streaming service launches.

It gets better! There will also be a series based off of Monsters Inc. and even an original series from Marvel.

Rian Johnson, writer and director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi (in theaters Dec. 15th), and the brand new Star Wars Trilogy, has signed on for the live action series for Disney too.

As for HSM, the fourth film will a whole new class of East High Wildcasts, is set to air on the Disney Channel.

The good news is that Disney unnamed streaming serve will cost less than Netflix’s monthly fee and they plan on releasing four original movies every year.