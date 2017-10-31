b985radio.com

The Jersey Shore's Number One Hit Music Station

Sia Releases Holiday Song ‘Santa’s Coming For Us’

by

Sia has released her first ever holiday song, “Santa’s Coming For Us.” This track is the lead single off her holiday album, Everyday is Christmas, set to drop on November 17th.

The whole album is a collection of original holiday songs that she wrote with Greg Kurstin.

Everyday is Christmas Track listing:

  1. “Santa’s Coming For Us”
  2. “Candy Cane Lane”
  3. “Snowman”
  4. “Snowflake”
  5. “Ho Ho Ho”
  6. “Puppies Are Forever”
  7. “Sunshine”
  8. “Underneath The Mistletoe”
  9. “Everyday is Christmas”
  10. “Underneath The Christmas Lights”

Studio Line
732-774-3529
Studio Offices
2355 West Bangs Ave.
Neptune, NJ 07753
Follow Us On Social
@theb985
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Employment
Rules & Regulations
Privacy Policy
Contact