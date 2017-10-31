Sia Releases Holiday Song ‘Santa’s Coming For Us’

Sia has released her first ever holiday song, “Santa’s Coming For Us.” This track is the lead single off her holiday album, Everyday is Christmas, set to drop on November 17th.
The whole album is a collection of original holiday songs that she wrote with Greg Kurstin.
Everyday is Christmas Track listing:
- “Santa’s Coming For Us”
- “Candy Cane Lane”
- “Snowman”
- “Snowflake”
- “Ho Ho Ho”
- “Puppies Are Forever”
- “Sunshine”
- “Underneath The Mistletoe”
- “Everyday is Christmas”
- “Underneath The Christmas Lights”