‘Shark Tank’ Passed On It And Now Amazon Bought It for $1B

In 2013 Jamie Siminoff walked away very upset from Shark Tank when his smart doorbell, called DoorBot at the time, was rejected.

Fast forward to this week, 5 years later… The company he built around that invention, renamed to Ring, was just bought by Amazon for more than $1 billion.

This video doorbell lets homeowners see who’s standing at their front door from their smartphone. There is a wifi enabled sensor built in that uses motion detectors to sense when someone is at the door. It then sends a video with sound to the app on the phone.

While on Shark Tank Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary was the only one to made Siminoff an offer, however it wasn’t a good one.

“It was horrible. I could not believe that we had done all of that work and were walking away with nothing,” Siminoff shared on his blog in 2015 after the Shark Tank appearance.

But after the publicity from the appearance, the company started to grow. It made $3 million in sales within a year to be exact.

Bet these Shark Tank investors are shaking their heads for missing out on this opportunity.