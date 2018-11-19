Shania Twain Shares Her Most Embarrassing Moment While On Stage

This was one wet accident.

Shania Twain was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when she shared one of the most embarrassing moments she had during a performance.

During the game called That Does Impress Me Much, the singer told the story on how she peed herself on a during a concert.

“I was very clever in this moment,” she told Cohen. “I stood up from my chair to get up and sing. I peed myself.”

In order to cover up the puddle, Twain knocked over her glass of water so the crowd wouldn’t notice.

“I was wearing a skirt, thank goodness, Twain revealed. I stood up, it all came out, I was dry.”

That wasn’t the only embarrassing moment Twain shared. One time she locked herself out of her hotel room while naked.

“I was in Rome with my husband,” she said. “I get out of bed. I went to bed naked that night, and I had to go for a pee and I opened up the wrong door and I ended up in the hallway.”

Her husband luckily woke up and opened the door for her.