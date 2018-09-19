Shake Shack Is Testing Chicken Nuggets and Cold Brew Floats

This just got more delicious.

Shake Shack is adding something new to their menu. They are testing out chicken nuggets and a variety of cold brew floats.

The Chick’n Bites are served in six-pieces or ten-pieces with BBQ sauce or Honey Mustard sauce. Then there are black sesame milkshakes, hand-shaken lemonade, cold brew matcha lattes, cold brew floats, and even a Veggie Shack burger available.

The catch is they are only available at Shake Shack’s new Innovation Kitchen in the West Village section of New York City.

Let’s hope these new food and drink items expand to other locations.

With all this exciting news, remember there is a Shake Shack opening in our neighborhood soon. The Monmouth Service Area on the Garden State Parkway is currently shut down for renovation and with a Shake Shack opening in the new facility. We just have to wait until May of 2019.