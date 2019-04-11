Shake Shack Has A Secret ‘Game of Thrones’

But there is a catch: You have to order in Valyrian.

One way to prepare for the final season of Game of Thrones is to head to Shake Shack. The burger joint now a secret Game of Thrones menu. It features a Dracarys Burger and Dragonglass Milkshake.

There is a catch though, you have to order in Valyrian. Don’t worry though. Shake Shack has provided fans with a pronunciation guide to help your order.

This secret menu is only available at the Shake Shack in Madison Park Square in New York City. The Dracarys Burger will only be available at 21 select locations until April 21st. Luckily, the Shack Shack in Madison Park in New York City and in Center City, Philadelphia are on the list. However, Dragonglass Milkshake will be available nationwide until May 19th.

The Dracarys Burger features a double Monterey Jack cheeseburger sourced from the finest head of cattle The Seven Kingdoms has to offer. Griddled by the fires of Drogon and Rhaegal, the burger is then topped with a fiery ShackSauce created from herbs and spices sourced from the conquered cities of Yunkai, Meereen and Astapor. The final touch are slabs of bacon imported from Essos – a Dothraki delicacy. Caution: may be too hot for non-Targaryens.

• The Dragonglass Shake is a prime example of the Wall to Table movement. Custard is frozen with packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand churned by members of the Night’s Watch. Final prep occurs in Winterfell, where the shake is topped with shards of Dragonglass imported from the caves of Dragonstone. Please note supplies are limited as the Wall is currently undergoing major renovations.