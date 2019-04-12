Shake Shack Has A Secret ‘Game of Thrones’ Menu

But there is a catch: You have to order in Valyrian.

One way to prepare for the final season of Game of Thrones is to head to Shake Shack. The burger joint now a secret Game of Thrones menu. It features a Dracarys Burger and Dragonglass Milkshake.

There is a catch though, you have to order in Valyrian. Don’t worry though. Shake Shack has provided fans with a pronunciation guide to help your order.

This secret menu is only available at the Shake Shack in Madison Park Square in New York City. The Dracarys Burger will only be available at 21 select locations until April 21st. Luckily, the Shack Shack in Madison Park in New York City and in Center City, Philadelphia are on the list. However, Dragonglass Milkshake will be available nationwide until May 19th.