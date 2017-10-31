b985radio.com

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Call It Quits

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have ended their 10 month relationships, according to People magazine.

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” a source shared with People. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

This news comes just a day after Selena was spotted out for breakfast with ex, Justin Bieber. The former couple reportedly went to church together after.

However, according to People, the split has nothing to do with Bieber. “It’s been hard for [Selena and The Weeknd] to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it’s been hard for months.”

Sources are saying that Selena’s family is not so happy about the two of them hanging out again cause of how their relationship ended back in 2015. Justin is really trying to show her family that he has changed.

Only time will tell if the two former flings rekindle their romance.


