Selena Gomez Had A Kidney Transplant

It was strange that Selena Gomez made very few public appearances after releasing new music this summer, and now we know why.

So last year Selena announced she was taking a short break from her career to focus on her health since she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus. And just this morning the singer shared the news on Instagram that she received a kidney transplant during that time as a part of her lupus treatment.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 14, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

Her caption read:

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

Selena’s donor was actually her “beautiful” friend and actress Francia Raisa from The Secret Life of the American Teenager. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.” she continued in the caption.

If you flip through the pictures she posted, she shared images of her scar and stomach post operation.

We wish you the best Selena.