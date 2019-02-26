Selena Gomez Isn’t The Most Followed Woman On Instagram

“Thank You, Next” – Instagram.

Ariana Grande is breaking records left and right. Her latest accomplishment is on social media. The singer has dethroned Selena Gomez as the most followed woman on Instagram with 146,311,467 followers. In the past few months she gained 13 million of those followers will helped her gain the lead. Even with Selena’s constant breaks from social media, she’s still holding strong at 146,274,798 followers.

Those huge numbers still don’t put Ariana on stop as the most followed person. Cristiano Ronaldo who has 155,894,992 follows holds that title.