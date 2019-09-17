Seinfeld Is Coming To Netflix

Friends and The Office may be leaving Netflix but have no fear, Seinfeld is here!

Yesterday, September 16th, Netflix announced they obtained the global streaming rights to the highly popular sitcom Seinfeld and all 180 episodes will be available on in 2021.

Jerry &

Elaine &

George &

Kramer &

Netflix All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl — Netflix US (@netflix) September 16, 2019

There is one difference between streaming the show on Netflix versus Hulu, which it’s currently on. On Hulu, viewers are able to easily navigate Seinfeld episodes through a Beginner’s Guide, by popularity, breakup-related episodes and more.

In the meantime, enjoy Friends and The Office while you prepare to binge Seinfeld.

