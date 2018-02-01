See Tom Hardy’s New Tattoo After Loosing A Bet To Leonardo Dicaprio

Tom Hardy is sporting some new ink these days. Two years after loosing a bet to Leonardo DiCaprio, Hardy finally got a tattoo designed by him. The tattoo on his bicep reads, “LEO KNOWS ALL.” This bet comes from Hardy’s Oscar nomination for The Revenant. Both Hardy and DiCaprio stared in the movie, however Hardy didn’t think he’d get a nomination for his role, DiCaprio disagreed. Hardy sadly lost to Mark Rylance, who won for Bridges of Spies, but a bet’s a bet. Would you ever make a bet that requires getting a tattoo?

A post shared by Andrew Calisterio (@boozehoundcc) on Jan 28, 2018 at 6:50pm PST