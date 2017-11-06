b985radio.com

The Jersey Shore's Number One Hit Music Station

Sean “Diddy” Combs has changed his name again

by

5th times the charm?

Photo: Richard Burdett

On Saturday, birthday boy Sean Combs aka “Diddy”, “Puff Daddy,” decided he wants to go by “Love” or “Brother Love” now.

In a twitter video, he wanted everyone to wish a “Happy 48th” to “Love.”

“I have some very serious, serious news,” he said in the Twitter video. “I decided, I know it’s risky because it could come off as corny to some people, (but) I decided to change my name again. I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different.”

He continued saying, “My new name is ‘Love,’ aka ‘Brother Love.’ I will not be answering to Puffy, or any of my other monikers.”

This will be the fifth time Sean Combs has changed his name.

Sorry “Brother Love,”  but we are stilling calling you “Puff Daddy” or “P. Diddy.”


Studio Line
732-774-3529
Studio Offices
2355 West Bangs Ave.
Neptune, NJ 07753
Follow Us On Social
@theb985
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Employment
Rules & Regulations
Privacy Policy
Contact