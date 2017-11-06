Sean “Diddy” Combs has changed his name again

5th times the charm?

On Saturday, birthday boy Sean Combs aka “Diddy”, “Puff Daddy,” decided he wants to go by “Love” or “Brother Love” now.

In a twitter video, he wanted everyone to wish a “Happy 48th” to “Love.”

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

“I have some very serious, serious news,” he said in the Twitter video. “I decided, I know it’s risky because it could come off as corny to some people, (but) I decided to change my name again. I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different.”

He continued saying, “My new name is ‘Love,’ aka ‘Brother Love.’ I will not be answering to Puffy, or any of my other monikers.”

This will be the fifth time Sean Combs has changed his name.

Sorry “Brother Love,” but we are stilling calling you “Puff Daddy” or “P. Diddy.”