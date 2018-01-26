Scientists Were Able To Clone Monkeys

Wednesday, January 24th, Chinese researchers announced that they successfully cloned monkeys!



The scientists said they were able to create two female baby macaques, Hua Hua and Zhong Zhong, who are now about seven and eight weeks old.

The first time this technique was a success was back in 1996 when they produce Dolly the sheep. Since then, the cloning technique was used to produce other mammals including dogs, cats, pigs cows and ponies, however this is the first time it was a success with a primate.

This makes scientists one step closer to potentially being able to clone humans because like monkeys, humans are primates. Even though this is theoretically possible the researchers said they have no intention of doing it.