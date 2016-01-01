School Spirit Awards – Brought to you by the NJEA

When we send our children to school, we rely on a number of Educational Professionals to play an important role in shaping their lives and many of these individuals are not just teachers. Many are, School Nurses, Guidance Counselor, Coaches, Bus Drivers or Custodians. We want to honor these amazing people, who often go without the recognition they deserve. B98.5 has teamed up with the NJEA to honor some of our Ocean County public school employees by awarding the NJEA School Spirit Award.

The School Spirit Awards are brought to you by B98.5 and the NJEA… The New Jersey Education Association is a diverse, democratic organization working to create an optimal environment to achieve excellence in public education in New Jersey.

School Spirit Award Winner for November 2016, – Chef Bruce Van Sickle and staff of Ocean County Vocational Technical School Culinary Department!

