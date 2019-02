School Closings/Early Dismissals – Wed. Feb. 20th

Another Snow Day!

Snows is coming this morning along the Jersey Shore starting as early at 8am in Cape May County. The storm which is moving north will hit Ocean and Monmouth County around 10am. The weather has cause schools to have early dismissals and close.

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Asbury Park – early dismissal

Atlantic Highlands Elementary – 1 p.m.

Bradley Beach – 1 hour early

Colts Neck – early dismissal

Eatontown – early dismissal

Freehold Borough – early dismissal

Freehold Regional – early dismissal

Freehold Twp. – early dismissal

Henry Hudson Regional – 12:30 p.m.

Highlands – 1 p.m. dismissal

Howell Twp. – early dismissal

Keansburg – early dismissal

Little Silver – early dismissal

Long Branch – early dismissal

Manalapan-Englishtown – early dismissal

Marlboro – early dismissal

Middletown – early dismissal

Monmouth Regional – early dismissal

Neptune Township – early dismissal

Ocean Township – early dismissal

Oceanport – early dismissal

Red Bank – early dismissal

Red Bank Regional – early dismissal

Rumson – early dismissal

Shore Regional – 11:40 a.m. dismissal

Tinton Falls – early dismissal

Wall Township – early dismissal

West Long Branch – early dismissal

OCEAN COUNTY

Brick Township Public Schools – Closed

Chestnut Hill Nursery School – Closed

Donovan Catholic – Closed

Education Academy Closed

Extreme Camp Inc.: Closing at 11:15 AM

Holy Cross Christian Daycare: Closed

Jackson Public Schools: Closed

LADACIN Lehmann Center: Closing at 1:00 PM

Lakewood Public Schools: Early dismissal

Learning Ladder Child Care Center: Closing at 10:00 AM

NJID South Day Programs: Closing at 1:00PM

Ocean County Artists Guild: Closed

Ocean County Vocational Technical School: Closed

Peppermint Tree Child Development Center: Closed

Point Plesant Borough Schools: All district schools will close according to their half day schedules

Smart Start Academy: Closing at 12:00 PM

St. Joseph’s Grade School: Closed

St. Luke Church (Toms River): Closed

Starting Point Daycare & Preschool: Closing at 2:00 PM

The Learning Ladder Academy: Closing at 1:30 PM

Toms River Regional Schools: Closed