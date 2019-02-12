School Closings/Delays – Tuesday, Feb. 12th
The second winter storm is hitting New Jersey today.
North Jersey is expected to get around 4-6 inches of snow, while the Shore line will receive between 1-3 inches.
The change from snow to wintry mix is expected to take place in the late morning or early afternoon.
This storm has caused plenty of delayed openings and school closings in Monmouth and Ocean counties.
MONMOUTH COUNTY
Atlantic Highlands Elementary School: Delayed opening
Belmar Elementary School: Delayed opening. Students report at 10 a.m.
Bradley Beach Elementary School: Delayed opening Students report at 10:10 a.m.
Christian Brothers Academy (Middletown): Closed
Colts Neck Township Schools: Closed
Farmingdale Public School: Closed
Freehold Borough School District: Closed
Freehold Regional High School District: Closed
Freehold Township School District: Closed
Hazlet Township School District: 90-minute delay
Henry Hudson Regional School: 2-hour delay
Highlands Elementary School: 2-hour delay
Holmdel Township Schools: Delayed opening
Howell Township Public Schools: Closed
Keansburg School District: Delayed opening
Keyport Public Schools: 2-hour delay
Little Silver Public Schools: Delayed opening. Point Road Elementary School begins at 10 a.m.; Markham Place School 10:05 a.m.
Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District : Closed
Marlboro Township Public Schools: Closed
Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District: 90-minute delay
Mater Dei Prep (Middletown): Closed
Middletown Township Public Schools: Delayed opening. High schools report at 8:50 a.m.; middle schools 9:30 a.m.; elementary schools 10:25 a.m.
Millstone Township School District: Closed
Monmouth Beach School District: Delayed opening. Students report at 9:45 a.m.
Monmouth County Vocational School District: Delayed opening. Full-time students report by 9 a.m. Morning shared time classes are cancelled.
Monmouth Ocean Educational Services Commission: Delayed opening
Neptune City School District (Woodrow Wilson School): Delayed opening. Students report at 10:25 a.m.
Oak Hill Academy (Middletown): Closed
Ocean Township School District: 2-hour delay
Oceanport School District: 2-hour delay
Red Bank Borough Public Schools: 2-hour delay
Red Bank Catholic High School: Closed
Red Bank Regional High School: 2-hour delay
Roosevelt Public School: Closed
Saint Catharine School (Spring Lake): 90-minute delay
Saint John Vianney High School (Holmdel): Closed
St. Rose High School (Belmar): Delayed opening. Students report at 9:30 a.m. for period 8 for reverse schedule.
Shore Center for Students with Autism: Delayed opening
Shore Regional High School: 2-hour delay
Shrewsbury Borough School: Delayed opening. Students report at 10:30 a.m. Morning pre-K cancelled.
Union Beach School District: Delayed opening
Upper Freehold Regional School District: Closed
Wall Township Public Schools: 90-minute delay
West Long Branch Public Schools: 2-hour delay
OCEAN COUNTY
Barnegat Township School District – 2-hour delay
Bay Head Elementary School: 2-hour delay
Beach Haven School District: 2-hour delay
Berkeley Township School District – 2-hour delay
Brick Township Public Schools: 90-minute delay
Calvary Academy (Lakewood): 2-hour delay
Central Regional: One-hour delay
Donovan Catholic High School (Toms River): 90-minute delay
Eagleswood Elementary School: 2-hour delay
Island Heights School District: 1-hour delay
Jackson School District: 2-hour delay
Lacey Township School District: 2-hour delay. Morning preschool and vocational school is canceled. Afternoon class is regular time. All before-school childcare programs will open at 8:45 a.m.
Lakehurst Elementary School: 2-hour delay
Lavallette School: 90-minute delay
Little Egg Harbor School District: 2-hour delay
Long Beach Island Consolidated Schools: 2-hour delay; 3-year-old morning preschool cancelled
Manchester Township School District: 90-minute delay
Ocean County Vocational Technical School District: 90-minute delay
Pinelands Regional School District: 2-hour delay
Point Pleasant Beach School District: 2-hour delay
Point Pleasant School District: 2-hour delay
Saint Dominic School: 90-minute delay
Stafford Township School District: 2-hour delay
Toms River Regional Schools: 90-minute-delay
Tuckerton Elementary School: 2-hour delay