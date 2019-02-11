School Closings/Delays – Monday, Feb. 11th

The first of two storms hit New Jersey over night and early Monday morning causing delayed openings and school closings in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Wall Township Public Schools: 90-minute delay

OCEAN COUNTY

Barnegat Township School District: 2-hour delay

Bay Head Elementary School: 2-hour delay

Beach Haven School District: 2-hour delay

Berkeley Township School District: 2-hour delay

Brick Township Public Schools: 90-minute delay

Central Regional School District: 1-hour delay

Donovan Catholic: 90-minute delay

Eagleswood Elementary School: Closed

Jackson School District: 2-hour delay

Lacey Township School District: 2-hour delay

Lakehurst School District: 2-hour delay

Lavallette School: 90-minute delay

Little Egg Harbor School District: Closed

Manchester Township School District: 90-minute delay

Ocean County Vocational Technical School: 90-minute delay

Ocean Township School District: 2-hour delay

Pinelands Regional School District: Closed

Southern Regional School District: 2-hour delay

Stafford Township School District: 2-hour delay

Toms River Regional Schools: 90-minute delay

Tuckerton Elementary School: Closed