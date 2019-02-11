School Closings/Delays – Monday, Feb. 11th
The first of two storms hit New Jersey over night and early Monday morning causing delayed openings and school closings in Monmouth and Ocean counties.
MONMOUTH COUNTY
Wall Township Public Schools: 90-minute delay
OCEAN COUNTY
Barnegat Township School District: 2-hour delay
Bay Head Elementary School: 2-hour delay
Beach Haven School District: 2-hour delay
Berkeley Township School District: 2-hour delay
Brick Township Public Schools: 90-minute delay
Central Regional School District: 1-hour delay
Donovan Catholic: 90-minute delay
Eagleswood Elementary School: Closed
Jackson School District: 2-hour delay
Lacey Township School District: 2-hour delay
Lakehurst School District: 2-hour delay
Lavallette School: 90-minute delay
Little Egg Harbor School District: Closed
Manchester Township School District: 90-minute delay
Ocean County Vocational Technical School: 90-minute delay
Ocean Township School District: 2-hour delay
Pinelands Regional School District: Closed
Southern Regional School District: 2-hour delay
Stafford Township School District: 2-hour delay
Toms River Regional Schools: 90-minute delay
Tuckerton Elementary School: Closed