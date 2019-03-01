School Closings/Delayed Openings – Fri. March 1st

It’s snowing on the Jersey Shore which is causing schools delays.

Monmouth County

Children’s Center of Monmouth County: 2 Hours Delay

Henry Hudson Regional School District: 2 Hours Delay

Highlands Elementary School: 2 Hours Delay

Naval Weapons Station Earle: 2 Hours Delay

Spring Lake Heights Elementary School: Opening at 9:50am

St. Catharine School (Spring Lake): 1 1/2 Hours Delay

Wall Methodist Child Care Ctr.: Opening at 9:00am

Wall Public Schools: 1 1/2 Hours Delay

Ocean County

Barnegat School District: 2 Hours Delay

Beachwood Nursery School: 1 1/2 Hours Delay

Berkeley Township School District: 2 Hours Delay

Central Regional School District: 1 Hour Delay

Education Academy: 1 3/4 Hours Delay

Holy Cross Christian Daycare: 1 Hour Delay

Hugh J. Boyd Jr. Elementary School: 1 Hour Delay

Jackson Public Schools: 2 Hours Delay

Lacey Township School District: 2 Hours Delay

Long Beach Island School District: 2 Hours Delay

Manahawkin Methodist Preschool: 2 Hours Delay

Manchester Township School District: 1 1/2 hours Delay

NJID South Day Programs: Delayed Opening of 9:30AM

Ocean Gate School: 1 1/2 hours Delay

Redeemer Lutheran Nursery School: 1 Hour Delay

St. Joseph’s Grade School: 1 1/2 Hours Delay

Stafford Township School District: 2 Hours Delay

Toms River Regional Schools: 1 1/2 Hours Delay

Treasured Angels Preschool: 2 Hour Delay

Westminster Nursery School & Kindergarten: Opening at 9:30am