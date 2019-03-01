School Closings/Delayed Openings – Fri. March 1st
It’s snowing on the Jersey Shore which is causing schools delays.
Monmouth County
Children’s Center of Monmouth County: 2 Hours Delay
Henry Hudson Regional School District: 2 Hours Delay
Highlands Elementary School: 2 Hours Delay
Naval Weapons Station Earle: 2 Hours Delay
Spring Lake Heights Elementary School: Opening at 9:50am
St. Catharine School (Spring Lake): 1 1/2 Hours Delay
Wall Methodist Child Care Ctr.: Opening at 9:00am
Wall Public Schools: 1 1/2 Hours Delay
Ocean County
Barnegat School District: 2 Hours Delay
Beachwood Nursery School: 1 1/2 Hours Delay
Berkeley Township School District: 2 Hours Delay
Central Regional School District: 1 Hour Delay
Education Academy: 1 3/4 Hours Delay
Holy Cross Christian Daycare: 1 Hour Delay
Hugh J. Boyd Jr. Elementary School: 1 Hour Delay
Jackson Public Schools: 2 Hours Delay
Lacey Township School District: 2 Hours Delay
Long Beach Island School District: 2 Hours Delay
Manahawkin Methodist Preschool: 2 Hours Delay
Manchester Township School District: 1 1/2 hours Delay
NJID South Day Programs: Delayed Opening of 9:30AM
Ocean Gate School: 1 1/2 hours Delay
Redeemer Lutheran Nursery School: 1 Hour Delay
St. Joseph’s Grade School: 1 1/2 Hours Delay
Stafford Township School District: 2 Hours Delay
Toms River Regional Schools: 1 1/2 Hours Delay
Treasured Angels Preschool: 2 Hour Delay
Westminster Nursery School & Kindergarten: Opening at 9:30am