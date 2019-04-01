Say Hello to Mr. Avo Head

It’s April Fools’ Day and there is a new toy in town.

In what may be a prank, Hasbro announced Monday that Mr. Potato Head has been replaced with Mr. Avo Head.

“It’s no guaccident that the avocado was chosen to replace the carby potato,” reads Hasbro’s statement. “Hasbro has announced that Mr. Potato Head will no longer be a star carb character and will be replaced with his soon to be Insta-famous rival, Mr. Avo Head.”