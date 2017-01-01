SASS: An Event for Today’s Woman

Join B98.5, the all new 107.1 The Boss and Thunder 106 on Saturday, June 3rd, Noon – 4pm at the iPlay America Events Center, located off of Route 9 South in Freehold, NJ for SASS!
It’s all about Style, Pampering, Prizes and Fun! SASS is a day for Today’s Women. SASS will feature live entertainment, shopping and information centered around Female consumers.
Saturday, June 3rd Noon – 4PM
iPlay America’s Event Center, 110 Schanck Rd, Freehold, NJ 07728
Prizes given away all afternoon!
Concert Tickets, Broadway shows, Sporting events, Weekend Getaways, Restaurant Gift Cards, Gift Baskets and much more!
The SASS Event Features:
- Exclusive Pampering Packages
- Runway Fashion Show
- DIY Tips & Tricks on:
- Gardening
- Gifts
- Trash into Treasure
- Designing/Decorating
- Live Demonstrations:
- Hair
- Makeup
- Spa Services
- Expert Advice from Professionals
- Healthy Living
- Chiropractor
- Fitness
- Reflexology
- Home Imporvement
- Jewelry & Handbags
- Vacation & Travel
- Cash Bar
Grand Prize:
A Getaway to Sunscape Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana
Amazing iPlay America Prizes:
- iPlay Plus Birthday Party ($600 Value)
- Family 4 Pack of Ride Passes & $10 Game Cards ($160 Value Each)
- Game Time Bar & Grill Happy Hour for up to 10 People
- 10 Tickets to “Saved by the 90’s” on 7/20 with $50 Game Time Bar & Grill Gift Certificate
Other Great Prizes:
- $50 Gift Card to Jack Bakers Restaurants
- $50 Gift Card to Ichiban (East Brunswick Location)
- $30 Worth of NJ Lottery Scratch Off Games
- $50 Gift Card to BJ’s Wholesale Club
- 4-Pack of Passes to Six Flags Great Adventure
- 6 Tickets to the Lakewood BlueClaws