SASS: An Event for Today’s Woman



Join B98.5, the all new 107.1 The Boss and Thunder 106 on Saturday, June 3rd, Noon – 4pm at the iPlay America Events Center, located off of Route 9 South in Freehold, NJ for SASS!

It’s all about Style, Pampering, Prizes and Fun! SASS is a day for Today’s Women. SASS will feature live entertainment, shopping and information centered around Female consumers.

Saturday, June 3rd Noon – 4PM

iPlay America’s Event Center, 110 Schanck Rd, Freehold, NJ 07728

Prizes given away all afternoon!

Concert Tickets, Broadway shows, Sporting events, Weekend Getaways, Restaurant Gift Cards, Gift Baskets and much more!

The SASS Event Features:

Exclusive Pampering Packages

Runway Fashion Show

DIY Tips & Tricks on: Gardening Gifts Trash into Treasure Designing/Decorating

Live Demonstrations: Hair Makeup Spa Services

Expert Advice from Professionals

Healthy Living

Chiropractor

Fitness

Reflexology

Home Imporvement

Jewelry & Handbags

Vacation & Travel

Cash Bar

Grand Prize:

A Getaway to Sunscape Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana

Presented by The Travel Smiths of Point Pleasant



Amazing iPlay America Prizes:

iPlay Plus Birthday Party ($600 Value)

Family 4 Pack of Ride Passes & $10 Game Cards ($160 Value Each) Game Time Bar & Grill Happy Hour for up to 10 People

10 Tickets to “Saved by the 90’s” on 7/20 with $50 Game Time Bar & Grill Gift Certificate

Presented by iPlay America



Other Great Prizes: