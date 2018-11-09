Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her ‘Baby Bump’

Haley Dunphy is pregnant but Sara Hyland isn’t?

Just a day after Haley Dunphy revealed she was pregnant on Modern Family, actress Sarah Hyland is showing off her new “body”.

Hyland shared a picture on Instagram of herself in a nude bra and jeans revealing the characters baby bump.

“Well I guess the cat’s outta the bag!!!” she captioned the mirror selfie. “Or more like the bump’s outta the shirt!….. that was a horrible joke. I apologize.”

This fake baby bump looks so real, it makes us wonder if Sarah and boyfriend Wells Adams are actually having a kid.

Ok, they are not pregnant considering there is no baby bump in the newest picture Sarah posted this morning, BUT we wouldn’t be mad about it. They are so cute and in love.