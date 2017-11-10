Sarah Hyland has a necklace with Wells Adams initials

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is wearing her love around her neck.

She shared a picture on Instagram of a necklace with Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams initials on it. “Call it what you want #notbecauseheownsme,” Hyland captured the post. This obviously refers to Taylor Swift’s latest single, “Call It What You Want.” Hyland and Wells first connected over Twitter when she was so excited he returned to Paradise as the Bartender.

Call it what you want 😶 #notbecauseheownsme A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:23pm PST

Monday, Hyland shared a black and white picture of them hugging with the caption, “He puts up with me.”

