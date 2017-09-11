Sam Smith Got Dumped Three Times

Sam Smith has lived a very low key life recently but with the new music, he’s really opening up.

In an Amazon behind the scene series, Smith shared the the story behind his first single in four years, ‘Too Good at Goodbyes.’

“I’ll be very open about it – it’s about a relationship I was in in 2016.” Sam Smith revealed. “I basically got dumped about three times. And on the third time that everything ended, I had got so good at walking out the door that I kind of knew what to do, and I had a tick box in front of me of all the things I would do to get over this person.”

After Sam realized that he was “getting “really good at getting dumped,” the song just came to him.