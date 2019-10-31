We're always looking for new and unique ways to have fun in Ocean County, and Ocean Ice Palace in Brick has just the thing....Ice Bumper Cars! This winter entertainment trend is as awesome as it sounds.

Flying and spinning around the ice while harmlessly smashing into one another is a super fun experience anyone can enjoy with their friends or family. Drivers have to be at least 48" tall, but younger kids can ride with a parent.

The "cars" themselves are crazy contraptions that kind of look like a space ship cockpit with a high back seat and two control sticks all stuck inside a big inner tube that can zoom and spin around the ice on low-friction wheels. They are easy to operate and a crazy good time.