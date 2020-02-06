February 6, 2020|Lenore Luca|

Red Lobster Has A Heart-Shaped Box Filled with Cheddar Bay Biscuits for Valentine’s Day.

Chocolate and flowers are so traditional for Valentine’s Day. This year. give the gift of biscuits.

Photo: Red Lobster

For the day of love aka Valentine’s Day aka NEXT FRIDAY, Red Lobster is offering its Cheddar Bay Biscuits in a heart-shaped box.

It’s super easy to get these. All you have to do it order a half-dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits from RedLobster.com for either pick up or delivery. Then select the option to have them packaged in a heart-shaped boxed for an additional $1. That’s it.

This special offer is available starting on February 10th. However, you’d better act fast! These limited-edition boxes are only available while supplies last.

Heart-shaped box or not, I would not be mad to get these delicious biscuits for Valentine’s Day instead of sweets.