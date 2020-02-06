Red Lobster Has A Heart-Shaped Box Filled with Cheddar Bay Biscuits for Valentine’s Day.

Chocolate and flowers are so traditional for Valentine’s Day. This year. give the gift of biscuits.

For the day of love aka Valentine’s Day aka NEXT FRIDAY, Red Lobster is offering its Cheddar Bay Biscuits in a heart-shaped box.

It’s super easy to get these. All you have to do it order a half-dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits from RedLobster.com for either pick up or delivery. Then select the option to have them packaged in a heart-shaped boxed for an additional $1. That’s it.

This special offer is available starting on February 10th. However, you’d better act fast! These limited-edition boxes are only available while supplies last.

Heart-shaped box or not, I would not be mad to get these delicious biscuits for Valentine’s Day instead of sweets.