Pringles Reveals Thanksgiving Dinner Chips

It’s that time of year!

Pringles is back with their Thanksgiving Chips. This year they released Turkey, Stuffing and Pumpkin Pie flavors. These were the fan favorites from last years full Thanksgiving flavors.

PRINGLES THANKSGIVING DINNER IS COMING SOON! We packed everything you love about Thanksgiving into our limited-edition Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner, and removed everything you don’t — like your 27th year at the kids’ table. pic.twitter.com/RjGoOGRJMi — Pringles (@Pringles) November 5, 2018

These chips are available in a set of three mini cans for $14.99 via Kellogg.com while supplies last.

Is it worth $15 though? You’re basically paying for a novelty of holiday flavors. They should add a sweet potato flavor and I’d be in!