November 7, 2018 | Lenore Luca |

Pringles Reveals Thanksgiving Dinner Chips

It’s that time of year!

Photo: Pringles

Pringles is back with their Thanksgiving Chips. This year they released Turkey, Stuffing and Pumpkin Pie flavors. These were the fan favorites from last years full Thanksgiving flavors.

These chips are available in a set of three mini cans for $14.99 via Kellogg.com while supplies last.

Is it worth $15 though? You’re basically paying for a novelty of holiday flavors. They should add a sweet potato flavor and I’d be in!