Post Malone Making Acting Debut Alongside Mark Wahlberg

A new hair cut, staring in a movie, and winning 2 AMA’s… what a week for Post Malone.

Post Malone is jumping into the acting world. Netflix just announced that the rapper will be joining Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming film Wonderland.

The movie is based off the 2013 crime novel Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland by Ace Atkins. Wonderland follows an ex-felon turned detective played by Mark Wahlberg. Post Malones role however has not bee revealed.

Other cast members include, Black Panther’s Winston Duke, Last Comic Standing winner Iliza Shlesinger, and Oscar winner Alan Arkin.

Looks like Post Malone and Mark Wahlberg will have more in common than being white rappers.

Earlier this week Posty revealed that he had to cut off his dreadlocks. There is a possibly that he changed his look for this upcoming role.

Also, last night Post Malone went home with 2 American Music Awards in Best Rap/Hip-Hop Album and Best Pop/Rock Male Artist.

Wonderland is currently filming in Boston.