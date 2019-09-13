Popeyes Solves The Sold-Out Chicken Sandwich Problem With BOYB (Bring Your Own Bun)

Good news for those who are unhappy they didn’t get a chance to try a Popeyes chicken sandwich, like me. The chicken chain found a solution!

Popeyes is now BOYB. That’s Bring Your Own Bun.

Here’s how it works… order three chicken tenders and put them on a bun that YOU provide. Oh, you also have to BYOT, aka Bring Your Own Toppings. That means pickles, mayo, and the chipotle sauce are not provided.

Try our new BYOB! It’s basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun… Really it’s just three tenders… pic.twitter.com/9jOFyfdae4 — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) September 12, 2019

How a chicken restaurant is out of chicken is still baffling, but hey thanks for trying to make an alternative. A for effort.

Don’t worry though, Popeyes has assured customers that the real chicken sandwich will be back on the menu soon.