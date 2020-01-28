Pop-Tart Ice Cream Bars Are A Real Thing

Super hyped to be telling you that Pop-Tarts have turned one of their iconic flavors into an ice cream bar!

Pop-Tarts teamed up with Good Humor to create a Brown Sugar Cinnamon bar.

The crunchies on the outside are bits of brown sugar cinnamon Pop-Tarts and the inside is filled with vanilla ice cream along with what appears to be cinnamon ice cream.

On the Good Humor website, the new Pop-Tart bar is listed, but there is no price attached. There is the store locator, however, I couldn’t find a store within 100 miles of Toms River that carries this bar.

Hoping as we get closer to the summer, this delicious treat becomes available in more stores!