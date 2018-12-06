PETA Wants People to Stop Using ‘Anti-Animal Language’

PETA is at it again.

PETA’s latest campaign is trying to get the attention of the trolls. This time the company is calling for people to stop using “anti-animal language.”

They tweeted out a series of phrases that shouldn’t be used anymore and provided alternatives. “Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations,” PETA wrote.

For example, instead of saying “Kill two birds with one stone,” they rather “Feed two birds with one scone.”

The reaction was all over the place with this tweet.

PETA then sent out another tweet saying:

“Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon.”

Here are more alternative phrases:

Instead of “Be the guinea pig,” use “Be the test tube.”

Instead of “Beat a dead horse,” use “Feed a fed horse.”

Instead of “Bring home the bacon,” use “Bring home the bagels.”

Instead of “Take the bull by the horns,” use “Take the flower by the thorns.”