People In Oregon Can Now Pump Their Own Gas

Oregonians are not happy that they are now allowed to pump their own gas.

As of January 1st, the state partially lifted its ban on self-service gas. People in rural counties with less than 40,000 people are able to pump their own gas between 6pm and 6 am.

Now New Jersey is the only other state in the country that has a ban on self-service gas.

Maybe I’m just so accustom to not getting out of the car to get gas that I would totally NOT be happy either. Think about all the jobs that will be lost. Yes, the rest of the country does it themselves, but maybe they should start adapting our way (Just a thought).

“I am absolutely against New Jersey pumping our own gas,” Maritza from Toms River explained. “All I can think about is how many jobs would be lost. There’s a gas station on every corner there’s at least one person working there. I mean that s a huge blow to our economy, at least that’s what I think.

“I don’t mind pumping my own gas. But it’s more jobs lost…” a listener shared.

“It’s why I don’t want to move out of Jersey,” Jacki from Toms River said.

“I would love to pump my own gas,” another listener revealed. “Occasionally now I do it myself if the wait is really long and nobody ever says anything to me.”

How would you feel if NJ lifted its ban as well?