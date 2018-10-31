Parents Are The Biggest Candy Thieves

No surprise here.

86% of parents have no shame admitting they steal their children’ s Halloween candy. New research reveals that on average, parents consume about a fourth of their kids total Halloween candy. (That’s where all my candy ended up going!)

Even adults without kids are purchasing more candy then they’ll need for tick-or-treaters so they can have extra for themselves. This is SO true! I’ll even go as far as getting bag just for myself. (Sharing is hard.)

Adults even enjoy the holiday more now than they did as a kid. Scrolling through Facebook and Instagram and you’ll see for yourself.

This just proves that Halloween isn’t just for kids.