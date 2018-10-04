Oreo Released Their First Halloween Candy

There is a new candy bar in town.

Back in 2016, Oreo got into the candy business with their Oreo Chocolate Candy Bars. They were coated in chocolate and stuffed with vanilla crème and crunchy Oreo cookie pieces. Those same candy bars are getting a Halloween twist!

Oreo just introduced their Fun Sized Candy Bars. There are three types; A Halloween bag of fun size bars, individual fun size bars, and a year round bag.

The Oreo Fun Sized Candy Bar is even available in spooky packaging. This is the perfect candy for tick-or-treating.