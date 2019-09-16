Oreo Announces New Mystery Flavor With $50,000 Reward If You Can Guess It Right

Oreo has decided to switch things up and have some fun with fans. Get your pallets ready!

Nabisco, who owns Oreo, has announced they will be selling a new “mystery” flavor cookie. Don’t let the classic look fool you because it doesn’t taste like it.

Now, if you can figure out what flavor it is, you have the opportunity to win $50,000. The last Mystery Oreo was Fruity Pebbles so that flavor can already be ruled out.

This limited-edition product hits shelves today, September 16th.

So, this taste test won’t be as easy as we may think.

“Ready your mind and prepare your taste buds because the Mystery Oreo could be anything, from a combination of two current Oreo flavors to an entirely new flavor,” a rep for the brand said.

Don’t worry, Nabisco is going to help with some hints.

“While the first hint is in the taste of the creme, Oreo is releasing three different Mystery OREO packs with different clues on each,” a spokesperson said. “Collect all three to be sure your flavor profile adds up.”

More hints will be dropped during Oreo’s new Facebook series #MysteryMonday.