The One Condiment Ed Sheeran Never Leaves Home Without

Not only does Ed Sheeran have a Heinz ketchup bottle tattoo, he also always has a bottle of it with him wherever he goes!



He has gotten tired of fancy restaurants not having Ketchup so his people carry a bottle for emergencies.



Ed’s made no secret of his Heinz Ketchup obsession and has run out of patience with going to places that don’t serve it while he’s touring,” a source revealed. “He’s made it a duty of key members of his entourage to carry a bottle wherever he goes so he can have it with everything from his morning sausage butty to upmarket dinners.”



Even last month Sheeran said that if he ever became prime minister, he’d make ketchup required in all places that had chips.