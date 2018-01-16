How Often You Should Be Washing Your Household Linens

We are all guilty of putting off all sorts of laundry. Sometimes life just gets in the way, or we forget. I can’t be the only one who overlooks the shower curtains or bath mats.
According to Expert Home Tips you’ll be surprised at just how often you should be washing all kinds of household linens.
- Sheets – Once a week
- Bath towels – Every two days
- Dish towels – Daily
- Duvet/comforter – Every three months
- Pillows – Every three months
- Shower curtains – Once a month
- Bath mats – Once a week