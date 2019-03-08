NJ Town Proposes Ordinance on Barking Dogs

Good or Bad idea?



In Saddle River, New Jersey, a new ordinance was proposed to put an end to dogs barking for a long period of time.

The ordinance would prohibit “loud, frequent or habitual continuous barking, howling or yelping” during the day for 20 continuous minutes, and it would be reduced to 15 minutes overnight from 10pm – 7 am, with a possibility of community service or even prison time.

Owners could face fines ranging from $100 to $1,000, with the possibility of community service or even prison time.

Saddle River officials say the nonstop barking affects the, “comfort or repose of anyone in the vicinity.” A public hearing and vote is set for later this month.