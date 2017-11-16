b985radio.com

Nicki Minaj Tries To Break The Internet

by

Nicki Minaj has never been afraid to be herself and her cover on Paper magazine shows just that.

It first started when she shared a video of close and personal shots of herself and you can hear a female moaning in the background. There is even a part in the video where it looks like Nicki is kissing another Nicki.

This all had to do with her Paper magazine Break The Internet shoot, where Minaj was three different versions of herself.

And of course, there were many other risqué photos.

I hope this shoot means that she has a new album on the way!


