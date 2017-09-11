Does Nicki Minaj like John Mayer?

John Mayer can’t get Nicki Minaj out of his head.

On Friday Mayer tweeted, “I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not.” He didn’t even tag Nicki Minaj in the tweet and she responded back within minutes with a steamy response.

“Would my body be your wonderland?” Minaj tweeted back. Of course John Mayer was left speechless and said, “Please hold, losing my shit. This isn’t my reply yet.”

John Mayer must be scrambling for some words because he hasn’t replied back to the superstar.

