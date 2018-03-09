Nick Viall & Dean Unglert Reenact Arie’s Breaking Up With Becca from ‘Bachelor’ Finale

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By now I’m sure you know that this season of The Bachelor ended with Ari Luyendyk Jr. dumping Becca Kufrin after proposing to her during the season finale because he really loved Lauren Burnham. Arie breaking the news to Becca was of course filmed and aired for 40 minutes for America to watch.

After the finale, former Bachelor Nation men Nick Viall and Dean Unglert shared a hilarious parody of how the break up went down. Dean was wearing a grey wig to represent Arie and Nick wore a brown and blonde wig as he played Becca and Lauren.

Enjoy the funny spoof!